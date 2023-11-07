Hisense ULED U6KQ: The Revolution in TV Technology

Hisense has recently launched its latest series, ULED U6KQ, which is reshaping the television market with its groundbreaking feature – mini LED backlighting. Unlike its earlier models limited to premium and expensive options, Hisense has made this cutting-edge technology accessible to a wider audience, with the starting price at just under 3500 zł.

The ULED U6KQ television is available in both 55″ and 65″ variants. What sets these models apart is the introduction of mini LED backlighting, a technology previously reserved for the highest-end and most prestigious models. This type of backlighting uses miniature LED lights to offer users an exceptional viewing experience.

LCD televisions work using pixels to generate images, with each pixel individually determining its color. However, these pixels do not emit light on their own, unlike OLED panels. Instead, a separate layer of LED lights illuminates the pixels. Until recently, direct backlighting divided into several zones was considered the pinnacle of technology in this field. However, the industry has taken a significant leap forward, thanks to the miniaturization of light sources.

Mini LED backlighting provides much greater precision in image control. The ULED U6KQ series features several hundred mini LEDs divided into over one hundred independent lighting zones (120 for the 55″ model and 192 for the 65″ model). This allows for almost complete darkening of parts of the screen while maintaining full brightness in other areas, resulting in a substantial increase in contrast and energy efficiency.

In addition to mini LED backlighting, the U6KQ series incorporates Quantum Dot technology, which enhances color accuracy and widens the color gamut coverage to over 90% of the DCI-P3 cinematic color space. This ensures vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Furthermore, the ULED U6KQ is compatible with all major HDR formats, including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. It also offers support for immersive audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

With its competitive price point and revolutionary features, the Hisense ULED U6KQ series is redefining the television viewing experience, making it a desirable option for consumers seeking top-quality visuals and immersive audio.

