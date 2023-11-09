Philips 9308 MiniLED: Immerse Yourself in a Cinematic Experience

Experience a breathtaking visual feast with the Philips 9308 MiniLED television. This state-of-the-art TV features a tri-sided Ambilight backlighting system combined with audio engineering renowned company Bowers & Wilkins. At its core lies the powerful fifth-generation Philips P5 image processor, delivering stunning, lifelike visuals on a UHD 4K panel with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The device covers an impressive 98% of the Digital Cinema Initiative (DCI) color range, while the MiniLED technology ensures deep blacks, high contrast, and vibrant colors. Furthermore, the Philips 9308 MiniLED supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

The TV’s audio is delivered through downward-firing speakers in a 2.1 system with 64W of power. The unique rear-facing subwoofer enhances the depth of audio effects, especially while enjoying music. The speaker grille, covered in sophisticated dark Kvadrat Audiomix fabric, conceals a narrow panel housing the speakers, which stretches along the lower edge of the screen. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 eARC, VRR (variable refresh rate) technology with a 10ms input lag, a high-speed data transmission rate of 48 Gbps, and compatibility with FreeSync Premium. The Philips 9308 MiniLED can also be operated through voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa.

Discover an entirely new level of home entertainment with the Philips 9308 MiniLED TV. Its captivating visual performance, powerful audio capabilities, and gaming optimizations make it a perfect addition to any living room or dedicated home theater. Immerse yourself in your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more like never before.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the price of the Philips 9308 MiniLED TV in Poland?

The prices for the Philips 9308 MiniLED TV in Poland start at 5999 zł for the 55″ model.

2. What HDR formats does the Philips 9308 MiniLED support?

The Philips 9308 MiniLED TV supports all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

3. Can the Philips 9308 MiniLED be controlled using voice assistants?

Yes, the Philips 9308 MiniLED can be operated through voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Alexa.

4. What are the gaming features of the Philips 9308 MiniLED?

The Philips 9308 MiniLED includes gaming-oriented features such as HDMI 2.1 eARC, VRR (variable refresh rate) technology with a 10ms input lag, a high-speed data transmission rate of 48 Gbps, and compatibility with FreeSync Premium.