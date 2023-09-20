Singer Naira Marley Loses Instagram Followers Amid Controversy over Mohbad’s Death

Singer and music label boss, Naira Marley, has been experiencing a significant decline in Instagram followers since the tragic death of his former signee, Mohbad. After Mohbad’s passing, various videos emerged online, allegedly linking Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, to bullying and harassment towards Mohbad during his time under Marlian Record label.

It is reported that Mohbad faced a series of assaults after he decided to leave the record label owned Naira Marley. Additionally, the manner in which the young singer died drew attention to the constant maltreatment he endured from his harassers and bullies.

This discovery has ignited anger among fans who now have a distaste for Naira Marley, believing he was involved in Mohbad’s demise. Consequently, many of these disgruntled fans have unfollowed Naira Marley on all his social media accounts, seeking justice for the late singer.

Prior to Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley had a following of over 7.4 million on Instagram. However, as of the time of this reporting, his followers have swiftly dropped to 6.9 million.

The decline in Naira Marley’s Instagram followers showcases the impact of controversy and negative associations on the popularity of public figures. It is a reminder that the actions and behavior of individuals can have significant consequences in the world of social media.

– Ekaete Bassey, September 20, 2023