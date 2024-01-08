Get Inspired: Celebrities’ Fabulous Nail Art Trends for the Party Season

Summary: Nail art is the perfect way to enhance your party look and showcase your personal style. Take inspiration from these celebrities who rocked their manicures with confidence. From Megan Fox’s fierce red French tips to Sydney Sweeney’s sparkling crystals, you’ll find a trend that suits your taste and adds an extra touch of glam to your holiday outfit.

If you’re looking to make a statement at your next holiday party, take notes from Megan Fox. At the GQ Men of the Year event, she sported red French tip nails that perfectly matched her red bob, creating a bold contrast against her white mini-dress. Celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce added silver studs to her squoval-shaped nails for an extra fierce look.

For a glamorous and coordinated look, follow Sydney Sweeney’s lead. She adorned her nails with hundreds of appliquéd crystals to match her custom Miu Miu transparent slip dress at the premiere of her movie Anyone But You. To recreate this look, start with a soft pink base color and bedazzle your tips with silver glitter and rhinestones, placing more towards the edges.

Jennifer Lopez opted for an understated yet glittery nail look at the 2023 ELLE Women In Hollywood celebration. Her coffin-shaped nails were painted in a sparkly gold chrome and champagne color nail artist Tom Bachik, embracing the “your nails but better” trend.

If you want to capture the magic of New Year’s Eve on your nails, take inspiration from Chiara Ferragni. She wore a navy blue nail paint with a shimmer, embellishing her oval tips with crescent-shaped moons and different styles of stars in gold. This look will make your nails shine like a starry night sky.

For a fun and girly look, Camilla Cabello’s cute bow-mani is the way to go. Pair it with a pink and ruffly dress for a romantic glam look. Nail artist Tom Bachik created a soft pink undertone and added bows and pearl appliques for a playful 3-D effect.

Lastly, black and white nails can be a chic choice for the holiday season. Shay Mitchell’s abstract French nail look, featuring black squoval nails with classic white French tips, is easy to recreate at home and adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.

Let these celebrity-inspired nail trends inspire you to elevate your manicure game this party season. Your nails will definitely steal the spotlight and show off your unique sense of style.