Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram Post Sparks Patch-Up Rumours with Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya’s recent Instagram post has ignited speculation of a possible reconciliation with his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha, currently on a year-long break to prioritize her health, is in Dubai due to her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune disorder.

During Samantha’s absence, Naga Chaitanya has taken on the responsibility of caring for their pet dog, Hash. Sharing a photo of the furry companion sitting in a car and gazing at a sunset, Naga Chaitanya captioned the post with “Vibe.”

Fans were quick to react, expressing their desire for the former couple to “patch up” and get back together. Comments flooded in, urging them to reconcile and highlighting their admiration for their co-parenting skills with Hash.

Despite the reunion buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories about kindness. She shared a post that stated, “Shoutout to people whose kindness isn’t a strategy but a way of life.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in October 2021. Throughout their relationship, they appeared in several films together, including “Manam,” “Ye Maaya Chesave,” “Autonagar Surya,” and “Majili.”

Samantha’s latest appearance was in the movie “Kushi” alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is also scheduled to appear in the Indian version of “Citadel.” Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Sai Pallavi in his upcoming film temporarily titled “NC23.”

With Naga Chaitanya’s Instagram post and fans’ hopes for a reunion, it remains to be seen if the former couple will reconcile and give their relationship another chance.

