New Saudi Film “NAGA” Makes its Way to Netflix

Saudi writer/director Meshal Aljaser’s latest film, “NAGA,” had its debut at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in September. Now, it has been announced that the film will be exclusively streaming on Netflix starting Thursday, December 7.

“NAGA” takes place in the desolate desert dunes of Riyadh, where Sarah, a local Saudi girl, finds herself stranded after sneaking out for a romantic date. Faced with the challenges of a patriarchal society, Sarah must escape not only the heartaches of her situation but also the vengeance of a relentless camel.

Starring Adwa Bader, Khalid Bin Shaddad, Amal Alharbi, and Yazeed Almajyul, the film has already been generating buzz. Joe Lipsett, in his review for Bloody Disgusting from the Toronto International Film Festival, described “NAGA” as an incredibly thrilling and dynamic thriller. Lipsett praised Adwa Bader’s assured performance and noted the film’s exploration of the struggles that young women face in a systemically patriarchal society.

One standout moment in the film highlighted Lipsett is a terrifying camel attack sequence teased in the trailer. This sequence showcases the boldness and intensity that “NAGA” offers its audience.

While addressing the challenges faced women in Saudi society, the film manages to avoid being heavy-handed or preachy. Its focus remains on Sarah’s race against time to meet her father, with the danger she faces far outweighing the gunplay, police violence, and camel attacks.

“NAGA” promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking addition to Saudi cinema, shedding light on the struggles faced its characters while providing a thrilling, adrenaline-fueled narrative. Don’t miss the opportunity to stream this exciting film exclusively on Netflix from December 7th.

[FAQ]

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When was NAGA’s premiere?

NAGA premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

2. When will NAGA be available on Netflix?

NAGA will start streaming exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, December 7th.

3. Who are the main stars of NAGA?

The main stars of NAGA include Adwa Bader, Khalid Bin Shaddad, Amal Alharbi, and Yazeed Almajyul.

4. What is the film about?

NAGA tells the story of Sarah, a local Saudi girl who becomes stranded in the desert after sneaking out for a romantic date. She must navigate the challenges of a patriarchal society and escape the vengeance of a relentless camel.

5. What is the reception of NAGA so far?

Reviewer Joe Lipsett praised NAGA as an incredibly exciting and dynamic thriller, with Adwa Bader delivering an assured performance. The film explores the challenges faced women in society without being heavy-handed, while also featuring intense sequences such as a camel attack.