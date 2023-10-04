Elena Rybakina secures place in quarter-finals of China Open

Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the quarter-finals of the China Open defeating qualifier Mirra Andreeva in a hard-fought match. After losing the first set 2-6, Rybakina rallied back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-1, showcasing her resilience and determination.

Rybakina’s victory sets up a thrilling showdown in the quarter-finals of the tournament. She has demonstrated her skill and consistency throughout the tournament, and her performance against Andreeva further solidifies her status as a formidable competitor.

The China Open is a highly prestigious tournament in the world of professional tennis, attracting top players from around the globe. As one of the premier events on the WTA Tour, it offers substantial prize money and ranking points, making it a crucial tournament for players aiming to climb the rankings.

Rybakina’s win over Andreeva exemplifies her tenacity and ability to persevere in challenging situations. Despite a slow start, she remained focused and adapted her game plan to ultimately emerge victorious. Her determination and mental fortitude will undoubtedly be key factors in her quest to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

