Introducing WhatsApp Orain: A New Way to Stay Informed

In an effort to adapt to the changing landscape of digital content consumption, EITB is launching a new service called WhatsApp Orain. This service, available exclusively in the Basque language, aims to provide immediate, reliable, and selective news to its users. WhatsApp Orain is part of the larger digital brand, Orain Berriak, and will prioritize news with the greatest social impact, delivering content primarily through video and images.

The launch of WhatsApp Orain was officially announced at an event held in Bilbao’s Termibus Square, where Arantza Ruiz, Director of News at EITB Media, Oihane Mateos, Head of Digital News, and Iban Garate, a journalist from the Orain Berriak digital brand, were present. Unlike traditional news broadcasts, WhatsApp Orain will offer a more direct and easily consumable format, tailored to mobile devices. Users will receive the type of information they choose, presented in a simple and engaging manner, including images and videos.

WhatsApp Orain is especially targeted towards the younger audience, those aged 30 and below, who prefer to stay informed quickly and conveniently. To subscribe to WhatsApp Orain, users will primarily access the service through a QR code. The launch of this new information service is accompanied an extensive promotional campaign across various formats and platforms.

In a world where information is constantly at our fingertips, WhatsApp Orain offers a fresh and innovative approach to news delivery. By embracing digital technology and leveraging the power of multimedia, EITB is ensuring that its audience can access the news they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

FAQ:

1. What is WhatsApp Orain?

WhatsApp Orain is a new service EITB, providing immediate, reliable, and selective news primarily through video and images. It is part of the digital brand, Orain Berriak.

2. Who is WhatsApp Orain targeted towards?

WhatsApp Orain is especially targeted towards the younger audience, those aged 30 and below, who prefer to stay informed quickly and conveniently.

3. How can I subscribe to WhatsApp Orain?

To subscribe to WhatsApp Orain, users can primarily access the service through a QR code provided EITB.

4. How is WhatsApp Orain different from traditional news broadcasts?

WhatsApp Orain offers a more direct and easily consumable format, tailored to mobile devices. It prioritizes news with the greatest social impact and delivers content through video and images.