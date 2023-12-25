Residents in Nabha Use Social Media to Hold Local Administration Accountable

In a bid to hold the local administration accountable for civic issues, residents of Nabha are turning to social media. A social media group was created last month, and it has since become a hub for daily discussions on various issues affecting the community. Over 300 residents, including doctors, teachers, social workers, journalists, and business owners, have joined the WhatsApp group.

The group has caught the attention of Nabha SDM and other administrative officials who have actively participated in the discussions. This has allowed them to gain a better understanding of the concerns and problems faced the residents.

By engaging in serious discussions and providing feedback, the officials have not only increased their own accountability and efficiency but also made it more convenient for residents to directly communicate their problems to higher authorities without any hesitation. This level of transparency helps the officials get a better understanding of the ground reality.

Residents have been proactive in suggesting solutions to the problems discussed in the group. The SDM has already issued 12 advisory letters to different departments, addressing concerns such as stray animal menaces, cleanliness, traffic, crime, road repairs, contaminated food, fogging, health facilities, and illegal encroachments.

The social media group remains open for three hours every morning, providing a platform for residents to express their grievances and make suggestions for improvement.

Nabha SDM Tarsem Chand acknowledges the efforts of the residents, stating, “Some residents had created this group, and we have done our best to address their concerns.”

The use of social media to hold the local administration accountable in Nabha showcases the power of community engagement and the impact it can have on improving civic issues. By leveraging modern technology, residents are able to voice their concerns and contribute to the betterment of their community.