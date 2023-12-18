Speed Cameras in New York Work Zones: Protecting Workers and Drivers

New York State has implemented a new pilot program using automated speed cameras in highway work zones in order to reduce injuries and fatalities caused speeding motorists. Since the launch of the program in April 2022, over 100,000 motorists have been caught speeding through these monitored areas.

Governor Kathy Hochul has expressed her commitment to prioritizing the safety of highway workers and the general public. The program aims to enforce work zone speed limits and other restrictions, ultimately making roads safer for everyone.

As of November 22, the cameras have issued a total of 133,640 tickets. Out of these, 95,861 were issued in work zones controlled the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and 37,779 were issued in work zones along the New York Thruway. Interestingly, less than 2% of vehicles passing through the automated work zone cameras were issued tickets on the Thruway and NYSDOT-controlled zones. However, the ticket percentage for repeat offenders was higher at around 4% and 9%, respectively.

The majority of tickets were issued in Long Island, the Rochester/Finger Lakes region, and along the New York Thruway. This regional breakdown highlights areas where stricter enforcement of work zone speed limits is needed.

The program utilizes radar technology to detect vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. A total of 30 mobile camera units are deployed and regularly moved to different active work zones throughout the state. Residents can visit the program’s website to track recent camera placements.

The fines for violations vary depending on the number of offenses within 18 months. They start at $50 for the first violation and increase to $75 for the second violation. A third violation and subsequent ones within the specified time frame carry a fine of $100. Importantly, 60% of the revenue generated fines will be allocated to work zone safety improvement projects, in line with state regulations.

The pilot program is set to run for five years, during which legislators will assess the effectiveness of the speed cameras in terms of reducing speeding, crashes, injuries, and deaths. Insights from other states, such as Maryland, which experienced a drop in work zone speeds, speeding violations, and work zone crash fatalities after implementing similar speed cameras, serve as valuable references for evaluating the program’s success.

Ultimately, the use of speed cameras in work zones is a proactive measure aimed at improving the safety of both workers and drivers on New York highways.