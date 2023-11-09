Unveiling the Myths: Aurora College and the Deluge of International Applications

Recently, Aurora College, located in the Northwest Territories of Canada, experienced an unexpected surge in international applications. While initial speculations pointed towards the influence of placement agencies, the true culprit seems to be a misinformation campaign orchestrated through social media and online videos. Sarah Tilley, the vice president of student affairs at Aurora College, believes that the majority of applications were prompted false information spread through platforms like YouTube.

One particular video, created a YouTuber known as Chorkor Millionaire, gained significant traction. Chorkor Millionaire, originally from Accra, Ghana, incorrectly stated that Aurora College offers scholarships of up to 80% of tuition fees, a statement that was taken out of context. Tilley clarifies that while such subsidies are available for Northern students, international students do not benefit from the same level of financial support.

According to Jayne Murray, manager of communications and college relations at Aurora, several videos spreading misinformation about Aurora College have circulated. These videos range from confusing Aurora College with various other institutions to misrepresenting scholarship opportunities. However, the Chorkor Millionaire video remains the primary source of applications.

The viral nature of social media content often allows misinformation to take on a life of its own. Acknowledging the challenge, Tilley explains that Aurora College’s communication division has been vigilant in addressing misinformation in their interactions with international inquiries. They have taken measures to remind applicants to verify information from authorized sources through social media, the college’s website, and email correspondence.

Despite the influx of applications, the college remains committed to ensuring a thorough and fair review process. Admissions officers diligently examine each application, verifying the submission of necessary documents and providing guidance to candidates regarding the next steps. To manage the current volume of applications, Aurora College has temporarily paused accepting new international applications until they can process and respond to those already received.

