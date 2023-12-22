Major Storm Brings Risk of Flooding and Snowfall to Northeast Region

A powerful storm system that developed overnight continues to impact the Northeast region with heavy rain, strong winds, and the possibility of flooding and accumulating snowfall. The storm began on an unseasonably warm Sunday, and New Jersey is expected to receive over an inch of total rainfall. The strong winds overnight may cause scattered power outages, while a transition to snow in the morning could result in a slippery Monday morning commute in northern areas.

The storm system is expected to bring rain, wind, and even some snow overnight and into Monday morning, potentially affecting the early rush hour. Meteorologists are advising residents to leave early and allow extra time for travel. While snow is not expected south of Interstate 95, farther northwest, in areas like Pennsylvania’s Poconos, a few inches of snow accumulation are possible, leading to the issuance of a winter weather advisory until noon on Monday. The highest elevations of Sussex County may also see some measurable snowfall, while a light coating is expected along the Interstate 78 corridor, making road conditions slick.

Wind and rain pose bigger hazards toward the east. As of late Sunday afternoon, gusts over 30 mph were recorded at the Jersey Shore, with winds expected to reach up to 50 mph overnight. Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport experienced 45-minute delays due to the strong winds.

Furthermore, a widespread flood watch has been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey due to the prediction of excessive rainfall. Some areas could receive 3 to 4 inches of rain, which may cause streams to overflow their banks. Several waterways, including the Passaic River at Pine Brook, the Millstone River at Blackwells Mills, and Barnegat Bay, were projected to approach minor flood levels in the coming hours and days.

As the storm moves through the region, residents are urged to stay informed about changing weather conditions and take appropriate precautions to ensure their safety.