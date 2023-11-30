New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty in Tragic DUI Incident

A New Jersey man has admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and recording a SnapChat video while driving at astonishing speeds when he crashed into another vehicle, resulting in the death of a college student. Vasu Laroiya, 24, from Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, as stated the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on May 28, 2022, on Interstate 87 in Colonie, New York. Laroiya was driving at speeds of up to 156 mph when he rear-ended a vehicle driven Katie Fisher, a 22-year-old junior at the University of Albany. Unfortunately, Fisher did not survive the collision.

Laroiya had been recording a SnapChat video with his phone at the time of the accident, which further emphasizes the dangers of distracted driving. His reckless actions led to his indictment in July 2022 on charges of murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

It is worth noting that Laroiya has a prior conviction related to alcohol. In 2019, he was convicted in New Jersey. This history may impact the sentencing, with Laroiya potentially facing up to 25 years in prison.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of drunk driving and the need for responsible choices on the road. It is essential for individuals to prioritize the safety and well-being of themselves and others refraining from alcohol consumption while operating a vehicle and putting away distractions, such as mobile phones.

