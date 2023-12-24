New Jersey Braces for Storm with Gale Warning and Possible Snow

New Jersey residents are preparing for an upcoming storm that is expected to bring gale force winds and potential snowfall to the state. According to the National Weather Service, a gale warning has been issued and there is a possibility of snow in the northwestern corner of New Jersey.

In addition to the gale warning, a flood watch is in effect for the entire state from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals are predicted to range from 2-3 inches in most areas, with up to four inches in certain regions. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated for Sunday night, and as temperatures drop, rain may turn into snow in some parts of the state.

Strong winds are expected across New Jersey, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour inland and along the coast. Marine conditions have been upgraded to a warning, with winds expected to reach 50 miles per hour from Sandy Hook to Cape May and through the Delaware Bay.

Although heavy rains are expected, minor flooding is predicted along the coastal areas and back bays. Urban areas with poor drainage and small streams may experience more significant flooding. Power outages are also a possibility due to the high winds.

The state’s largest energy provider, PSE&G, is closely monitoring the storm and is prepared to respond to any power outages. They have additional personnel on standby and are conducting system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of necessary supplies.

As residents brace for the storm, it is important to stay updated on the latest weather alerts and to take necessary precautions to ensure personal safety.