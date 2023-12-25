Sunday Storm Brings Gale Warning and Snow to New Jersey

A powerful storm is approaching New Jersey, bringing with it a gale warning, heavy rain, and the possibility of snow in certain areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire state, which will be in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday evening. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 2-3 inches in most parts of the state, with some areas seeing up to four inches.

The heaviest rainfall is expected on Sunday night, as temperatures drop and the rain may change to snow in parts of Sussex County. The National Weather Service warns that a quick burst of 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in the southern Poconos and northern New Jersey during this time.

Strong winds are also expected across the state, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour. Along the coast, gusts could reach 45 miles per hour, while inland areas could see gusts of 30-40 miles per hour. Marine conditions have been upgraded to a gale warning, with winds expected to reach 50 miles per hour along the entire coastline from Sandy Hook to Cape May.

While minor flooding is anticipated along the coast and in back bays, urban areas with poor drainage and small streams may experience more significant flooding. Power outages are also a possibility due to the high winds. PSE&G, the state’s largest energy provider, is closely monitoring the storm and has crews prepared to respond to any outages.

Customers are encouraged to use the outage reporting tool on PSE&G’s website. The company has performed system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials and supplies. PSE&G is committed to bringing customers safe and reliable service, even in extreme weather conditions.

Stay safe and stay updated on the latest weather conditions as this storm approaches.