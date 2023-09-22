Siya Kolisi Receives Overwhelming Support as South Africa Prepares for Rugby World Cup 2023

South Africa’s Springbok rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, has been receiving immense support from his fellow countrymen after he shared an encouraging post on Instagram. As he prepares to lead the national team at the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 in France, Kolisi shared an image of himself along with a quote from the Bible, specifically 2 Corinthians 12:9. The quote reads, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.'”

In response to the post, fans of Kolisi flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and support. South Africans from all walks of life rallied behind their captain, expressing their unwavering support for him and the team. One commenter wrote, “Lead our nation. We are behind you all the way.” Another commented, “You carry all of us on your shoulders. We love and admire your leadership. You are a great man, and history will remember your greatness.”

Meanwhile, Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, along with their children Nic and Keziah, seems to be settling well into their new home in Paris. Despite initial challenges, the family is finding their place and embracing the exciting journey that lies ahead.

The outpouring of support for Siya Kolisi exemplifies how sport can truly unite a nation. As South Africa prepares for the Rugby World Cup 2023, the country stands united behind their captain and the national team, confident in their abilities to succeed on the world stage.

