An Alternative Way to Watch the Premier of Mystic Christmas

The highly anticipated holiday movie, Mystic Christmas, is set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel Saturday, October 28 at 8/7c. Starring Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey, this heartwarming film follows Juniper as she travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the festive season to work at a rehabilitation center and aquarium. Along the way, she reunites with Sawyer, the owner of a local pizza shop.

For those who don’t have a regular cable subscription, there is still a way to catch the premiere of Mystic Christmas. The movie will be available for live streaming on two platforms: Philo and FuboTV. Both of these services offer free trials for new subscribers, enabling you to watch the movie without any cost before deciding whether to commit to a subscription.

Philo is known as one of the more affordable live streaming services in the market. For just $25 a month, users can access over 70 live TV channels. Some of the popular channels included in Philo’s lineup are the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, and BET. In addition to live TV, Philo also offers an unlimited DVR feature, as well as a wide selection of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is a comprehensive streaming service that appeals to sports enthusiasts. Although sports are its primary focus, FuboTV provides a standard package with over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. Some of the channels offered include ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Similar to Philo, FuboTV also offers on-demand content and the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

Don’t miss out on the premiere of Mystic Christmas! Whether you choose Philo or FuboTV, you can still enjoy this enchanting holiday film from the comfort of your own home. So gather your loved ones, sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the magic of Mystic Christmas.

