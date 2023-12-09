Dogs in Pennsylvania and Across the Nation Suffer from Unidentified Illness

A mysterious illness affecting dogs in Pennsylvania and other parts of the country has finally been identified. According to a report Petguide.com, Dr. David Needle, a pathologist at the University of New Hampshire, has identified the cause of the illness. Although the research has not been published yet, the initial findings are being shared with the public.

The pathogen responsible for the respiratory illness is described as a unique bacterium that is smaller than usual and has a smaller genome. Dr. Needle explains that this “weird bacterium” can be difficult to find and sequence.

To determine the cause of the illness, scientists tested 30 samples from dogs in New Hampshire and discovered genetic material from an atypical bacterial species.

Moving forward, the scientists will focus on finding a cure and possible preventative measures. They will compare their findings to samples from dogs in other states to confirm that it is the same pathogen.

It is important to note that there have been no reports of the illness being transferred to humans.

Common symptoms of the illness resemble respiratory infections such as canine influenza and kennel cough. Dog owners are advised to watch out for symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, nasal or eye discharge, dehydration, loss of appetite, weight loss, fever, and lethargy.

Until a cure is found, dog owners are encouraged to take preventative measures. Keeping vaccinations up to date and avoiding public spaces like dog parks, daycare facilities, and grooming establishments where dogs may be exposed to the illness are recommended. If respiratory symptoms are noticed, it is important to contact a veterinarian and make an appointment.