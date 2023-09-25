Craig Johnson, Author of “Longmire” Series, to Visit Topeka for Q&A Session

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library has announced that Craig Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of the “Longmire” mystery novel series, will be visiting Topeka for a Q&A session next month. Known for his books that serve as the basis for the popular Netflix series “Longmire,” Johnson’s visit is sure to excite fans of the series and the books alike.

The Q&A session will take place on October 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the library’s Marvin Auditorium. Although registration for the event is currently full, interested individuals can sign up for a wait list. This event is one of four scheduled author visits happening at the library during October and November.

In addition to Craig Johnson, the library will also host visits from other notable authors this fall. Janae Marks will be visiting on October 2, Lamar Giles on November 2, and Alex Grecian on November 5. For more information about these upcoming author visits, please visit the library’s website.

It’s clear that the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is dedicated to bringing exciting and engaging events to the community. Readers and fans of the “Longmire” series will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the author behind the beloved fictional world of Walt Longmire. With a lineup of talented authors scheduled to visit the library, it’s an exciting time for book lovers in Topeka.

