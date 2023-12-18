Having a Cat as a Pet Not Proven to Increase Risk of Schizophrenia, Study Finds

A recent review conducted Australian researchers has found that the supposed link between owning a cat as a pet and an increased risk of developing schizophrenia-related disorders may not be substantiated. The analysis, which examined 17 studies published in the last 44 years, aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of existing research on this topic.

While previous studies have suggested a potential association between cat ownership and schizophrenia, the conclusions have been varied. In particular, studies have identified that being around cats during childhood may increase the likelihood of developing schizophrenia, but not all studies have found a correlation.

The proposed cause for this association is exposure to the parasite toxoplasma gondii, which can be transmitted through undercooked meat, contaminated water, or contact with the feces of an infected cat. However, it is important to note that T. gondii can also be transmitted other means and that the presence of the parasite does not definitively prove causation.

The new meta-analysis found that the overall association between cat ownership and an increased risk of schizophrenia-related disorders is not statistically significant. The researchers highlight the need for higher-quality studies based on larger and more representative samples to better understand the potential role of cat ownership as a risk factor for mental disorders.

It is also important to consider the limitations of the studies included in the analysis. The majority of the studies were case-control studies, which cannot establish cause and effect relationships. Additionally, the quality of some of the studies was deemed low, which could have influenced the results.

In conclusion, while the study acknowledges the need for further research, it suggests that owning a cat as a pet does not pose a significant risk for developing schizophrenia-related disorders.