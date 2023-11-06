TikTok Shop Merchants to Receive Special Fee for Intellectual Property Registration

The Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) has announced plans to introduce a special fee for TikTok Shop merchants interested in registering the copyright and trademark of their online businesses. This move aims to safeguard the intellectual property of merchants on the popular social media platform.

Dr. Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain, the chairman of MyIPO, stated that the pricing for this special fee will be finalized early next year. MyIPO will engage in discussions with TikTok’s management to determine the most appropriate fee structure. This initiative will help merchants protect their brands and products from potential infringement.

Typically, the registration fees for trademarks and copyrights are RM950 and RM200, respectively. However, under this new arrangement, merchants can check for any overlaps with other parties at a reduced rate of RM200. Once registered, the intellectual property rights can be utilized not only on TikTok but also on other platforms for a period of 10 years for trademarks and 50 years for copyrights.

Dr. Mohd Zuhan emphasized the importance of registering intellectual property immediately to prevent any infringement. He encouraged all merchants to take advantage of this opportunity, as it will provide long-term benefits for their businesses.

Furthermore, MyIPO acknowledges the diverse nature of merchants’ financial capacities. In order to support less financially able merchants, the Intellectual Property Filing Fund 2.0 (IP 2.0) allows them to register their businesses for free. MyIPO has allocated RM4 million to this initiative, which will run from 2022 to 2025.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between MyIPO and TikTok marks the first collaboration between a social media platform and intellectual property authorities in Malaysia. This partnership aims to foster a stronger environment for intellectual property protection and promote responsible business practices.

