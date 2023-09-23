The Evolution of Movie Watching: From Movie Palaces to Netflix

Carol Preisler, a resident of North Tonawanda, has witnessed the transformation of the movie industry from the era of movie palaces to the convenience of Netflix. Over the years, she has maintained a comprehensive Netflix history comprising a total of 715 movies, and she hopes to add a few more titles before the end of September. However, Preisler laments the future loss of the iconic red envelopes that have become synonymous with Netflix’s DVD rental service.

Preisler’s dedication to receiving movies she truly desires led her to delete around 40 titles from her queue while adding 10 must-see films. Despite the difficulty in making these choices, she acknowledges the importance of curating a list of films that resonates with her personal preferences. In a recent instance, Preisler accidentally printed her 35-page-long viewing history after hitting the wrong key. Although it wasted ink, she now recognizes the value of this accidental documentation, as it exemplifies the diverse range of movie categories that have both entertained and enlightened her for a span of 12 years.

The transition from traditional movie palaces to streaming services like Netflix signifies a significant shift in how people consume media. With the advent of digital streaming platforms, individuals now have access to an extensive library of diverse movies and TV shows at their fingertips. This convenience has undoubtedly revolutionized the way we engage with and explore cinematic experiences. However, Preisler’s nostalgia for the tangible interaction with physical DVDs serves as a reminder of the changing times.

