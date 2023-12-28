Julia Haart, known for her role in the reality series “My Unorthodox Life,” recently had a unique opportunity to spend a day with IDF troops in Gaza. This experience provided her followers with a firsthand perspective on the diversity within the Israeli army and shed light on the complex situation in Gaza.

Haart emphasized the diverse makeup of the IDF, highlighting that it consists of people from different religions and ethnicities. She witnessed the aftermath of conflict during her visit and expressed the unfortunate reality of decimated towns due to weapons and explosives hidden Hamas.

During her time with the IDF, Haart shared her empathy for the young soldiers she encountered. She emphasized that these 22-year-old individuals are forced to fight and defend the rest of the world. Haart acknowledged the profound impact of each loss and the pain felt the affected families.

Addressing the challenges faced IDF troops, Haart discussed the complexities of the situation in Gaza. She clarified that the difficult scenes witnessed in Gaza are not a result of Israel or the IDF but rather due to Hamas. According to Haart, Hamas deliberately puts Palestinian civilians in danger, leading to devastating consequences.

Beyond her experience with the IDF, Haart has actively used her platform to showcase the diversity of Israel. She has engaged with various individuals and organizations, such as trans activists and schools training women from different backgrounds and religions, to promote coexistence.

Julia Haart’s firsthand insights have shed light on the impact of Hamas on Gaza. It is crucial to recognize the complexities of the situation and understand that the difficult images emerging from Gaza are a consequence of Hamas’s actions, not Israel or the IDF.