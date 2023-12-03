Jason Colley: Unmasking the Predator

In a shocking and haunting tale, a victim of a violent bully has come forward to expose the true nature of Jason Colley, a man whose charming facade on TikTok hid a dark and sadistic side. The courageous East Yorkshire woman, a mother who had no knowledge of Colley’s history of domestic violence, soon discovered the depths of his abusive tendencies.

Their relationship began innocently enough, with seemingly harmless conversations on TikTok. To her dismay, she soon realized that there was a sinister side to Colley that she had never anticipated. What started as positive vibes quickly devolved into a nightmare, culminating in an appalling and prolonged attack over an explicit video that he threatened to release. Colley’s brutal actions included strangling, punching, biting, and even attempting to stomp on her head.

Colley, 38, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, causing actual bodily harm, and threatening to disclose private sexual photographs. He was subsequently sentenced to three years in prison Hull Crown Court. The victim, whose ordeal was described the police as the worst they had encountered, shared her deep fear that Colley would have killed her if given the chance.

Throughout their tumultuous relationship, Colley subjected her to months of harassment, relentlessly making her life a living hell. The woman, who initially believed he was a charming individual, now understands the true extent of his malicious nature. Determined to protect others from suffering a similar fate, she hopes that her story will serve as a cautionary tale.

The woman first encountered Colley on TikTok, but their connection was not born out of a dating platform. As their relationship progressed, she learned that he had relocated to be with her, seemingly leaving behind a troubled past involving alcohol abuse. However, even after their separation, Colley continued to terrorize her, using mind games and manipulative tactics to maintain contact.

The woman faced thousands of phone calls and text messages from Colley, leaving her feeling trapped and overwhelmed. Despite her efforts to block him, he would contact her loved ones, burdening them with his demands to be unblocked. She meticulously documented his harassment, providing the authorities with evidence of his relentless pursuit.

Now, having endured months of torment, the woman seeks closure and recovery. While relieved that her ordeal has come to an end, she remains apprehensive about what the future holds when Colley inevitably re-enters society. Given his likely limited time in custody, the woman fears for her safety and the safety of others who may cross paths with this predator.

