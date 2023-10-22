My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO Now Available for Streaming on HIDIVE

The second season of the popular anime series, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO (Oregairu 2), is now available for streaming on HIDIVE. This announcement comes after the platform had previously delisted the second season around two years ago. Fans can now enjoy both subbed and dubbed versions of the show starting from October 20, 2023.

The release of SNAFU Too on HIDIVE is perfectly timed with the upcoming Oregairu Fes.10th, a festival celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the anime’s first episode in 2013. Scheduled for February 17, 2024, the festival also unveiled a new visual to mark the occasion. The festival is expected to feature the main cast and author, Wataru Watari, who were interviewed Anime Corner earlier this year.

For those interested in owning the entire series, all three seasons of the Oregairu anime can be purchased from Sentai Filmworks, the North American licensor. Yen Press holds the license for the light novels, which the anime is based on. The first volume of the light novel series introduces the protagonist, Hachiman Hikigaya, a cynic who finds himself working in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with their problems.

Both HIDIVE and Sentai Filmworks are owned AMC Networks. However, please note that regional availability may vary for HIDIVE content.

Get ready to dive back into the world of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Too on HIDIVE and experience the story of Hachiman Hikigaya as he navigates the complexities of high school life, personal growth, and unlikely friendships.

