Nostalgia for Last Year’s Adventures: Reflecting on Snapchat Memories

This article explores the bittersweet feelings that arise when using Snapchat’s “memories” feature, which showcases photos and videos taken on the same day in previous years. The author shares their personal experience of being reminded of their time studying abroad in London in September 2022 while facing a less exciting present in 2023.

The author reminisces about the wonderful experiences and friendships they made while studying abroad. Exploring a new country and culture, daily excursions into the city, and meeting inspiring people were highlights of their time abroad. However, now that they are back home, the author feels a sense of longing for the adventure and happiness they experienced in London.

The author reflects on the challenges they are currently facing in their senior year of college, causing them to feel overwhelmed. The memories of their time abroad continually remind them of the joy they once had and exacerbate their current feelings of dissatisfaction. Despite this, the author recognizes that their time for traveling is not over and that they have future opportunities to explore. They mention their plans to apply to graduate school in Europe, anticipating another adventure in 2024.

In the meantime, the author reminds themselves to be present in their current circumstances. They acknowledge that their senior year is a unique and fleeting experience that should be enjoyed despite the difficulties. Looking back on last year’s memories serves as a reminder of what is possible and fuels their determination to make the most of their current situation.

The author concludes expressing gratitude for the photos and videos they took during their time abroad. They hope that when they look back on their memories from 2023 in the future, they will be able to appreciate the progress they have made. Until then, they cherish the nostalgia for a time worth missing and strive to create new memories worth remembering.

