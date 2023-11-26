New case registered against Former DGP R. Nataraj for spreading fake news about DMK and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Trichy police in Tamil Nadu have registered a case against former Director General of Police (DGP), R. Nataraj, for allegedly spreading fake news about the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The complaint was filed the Trichy central district advocates’ wing of the DMK.

According to the police, Nataraj had shared a fake news card on a WhatsApp group, which included an allegedly fake quote and a picture of Stalin. The quote claimed that the DMK did not need victory with the votes of Hindus. This post went viral on social media, attracting attention and causing unrest.

Nataraj has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, including promoting enmity, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, making, publishing or circulating any statement with intent to cause fear or alarm, and making statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes.

At an event in Chennai, Chief Minister Stalin addressed the issue, stating that opposition parties were attempting to confuse people with fake news. He mentioned a former top cop who had shared false news using his name. The former DGP referred to Stalin is suspected to be Nataraj, according to government sources.

The case comes at a time when the CM is dealing with criticism from various quarters. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently expressed concern about alleged irregularities in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. Stalin defended his party’s efforts to protect temple properties and accused the BJP of faking devotion.

The government and the HR&CE department have focused on retrieving encroached temple lands, protecting temple idols, and consecrating temples. Minister P.K. Sekhar Babu has assured that the government is ready to address any allegations transparently.

In a separate incident, a video of Stalin on his morning walk with Health Minister Ma Subramanian also went viral. In the video, a man appreciates the CM and the HR&CE department for their efforts in temple consecration ceremonies and the retrieval of encroached temple lands.

The case registered against R. Nataraj involves allegations of spreading fake news about the ruling DMK party and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Nataraj has been charged under sections 153 A, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(c), 505(2) of the IPC, and section 66D of the IT Act.

Chief Minister Stalin stated that opposition parties were attempting to confuse people with fake news. He mentioned a former top cop who had falsely used his name to spread fake news.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern about alleged irregularities in the HR&CE department, specifically mentioning the theft of temple properties.

The government and the HR&CE department have focused on protecting temple idols, retrieving encroached temple lands, and consecrating temples. The government has assured that they are ready to transparently address any allegations against them.