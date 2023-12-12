New South Korean Thriller Miniseries “My Name” Now Available on Netflix

Netflix has recently added a thrilling new crime miniseries to its streaming platform. “My Name” (2021) is a South Korean show that tells the gripping story of Yoon Ji-woo, a young woman who witnesses the brutal murder of her father, leading her down a path of vengeance.

In “My Name,” Yoon Ji-woo finds herself consumed grief after her father’s tragic death. Determined to uncover the truth and bring his killer to justice, she joins forces with a former ally of her father’s who is deeply connected to the crime and mafia underworld. To carry out her mission, Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police force, working undercover to achieve her goal.

The cast of “My Name” features talented actors such as Han So-hee as Yoon Ji-woo, Park Hee-soon as Choi Moo-jin, Kim Sang Ho as Cha Gi-ho, and Lee Hak-joo as Jung Tae-ju. With their outstanding performances, they bring the intense and emotional story to life.

To watch “My Name” on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits your needs, with options ranging from $6.99 to $22.99 per month.

3. Enter your email address and create an account.

4. Select your preferred payment method and complete the signup process.

Netflix offers various subscription plans that cater to different preferences. The cheapest plan, Netflix Standard with Ads ($6.99 per month), provides access to a wide range of movies and TV shows but includes ads during playback. The Standard plan ($15.49 per month) offers an ad-free experience, the ability to download content on two supported devices, and an option to add an extra member outside of your household. The Premium plan ($22.99 per month) provides the same features as the Standard plan but allows streaming on four devices simultaneously, with content available in Ultra HD.

With its captivating storyline and exceptional performances, “My Name” is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers. Head over to Netflix now to stream the entire series and immerse yourself in this gripping South Korean miniseries. Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time, so it’s always best to check Netflix for the most up-to-date information.