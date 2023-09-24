Roger and Janey from My Mum, Your Dad Confirm They’re Still Together with Cosy Instagram Photos

After the emotional finale of the ITV show My Mum, Your Dad, stars Roger and Janey have confirm that they are still together. This news comes as a relief to fans who have been invested in their on-screen relationship.

Roger and Janey took to Instagram to share a series of cosy photos, proving that their love is still going strong. The couple can be seen cuddling and smiling in the pictures, radiating happiness and contentment.

My Mum, Your Dad has captivated audiences with its unique concept of two single parents finding love and blending their families together. Roger and Janey have been the central couple on the show, and fans have been rooting for their relationship since the beginning.

The emotional finale left viewers on the edge of their seats, wondering if Roger and Janey would make it as a couple. However, the Instagram photos put all doubts to rest, showing that their love story is far from over.

Fans took to social media to express their joy and relief at the news. Many commented on the Instagram posts, expressing their love and support for Roger and Janey. The couple has become a beloved pair on the show, and their fans are thrilled to see them still together.

This confirmation of their relationship status is a testament to the success of My Mum, Your Dad as a show. Not only did it capture the hearts of viewers, but it also brought two people together in real life.

Definitions:

– My Mum, Your Dad: ITV show centered around two single parents finding love and blending their families.

– Instagram: A popular social media platform for sharing photos and videos.