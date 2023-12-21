Navigating Friendships in the Digital Age

In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for friendships to face new challenges. One such dilemma arises when a friend removes you from their close friends list on Instagram. The burning question is: do you confront them about it, or let it slide?

Em Clarkson, Metro’s agony aunt, acknowledges the sting of such a move and understands the temptation to read into it. However, she advises that respecting your friend’s decision is essential. While it may feel petty, this boundary is hers to set, and it’s crucial to honor that.

If you’re feeling brave and want to address the issue, Em suggests taking a moment for introspection before initiating the conversation. Ask yourself why you want to be back in their close friends list. Is it because you truly feel like you’re missing out on their captivating content, or is it more about your own hurt feelings and ego? Understanding your motivations will help guide your actions.

In many cases, the reason behind the removal is simply the natural evolution of a friendship. People grow apart, and that’s a normal part of life. However, if you suspect that your friend intentionally hurt you removing you, Em advises that it may be her problem, not yours. Taking it personally would only drain your energy and mental well-being.

When facing such social media woes, Em Clarkson’s advice is clear: respect the boundary, step away from the screen, and gain some perspective in the real world. Remember, it’s not your responsibility to fix someone’s inability to communicate like an adult.

Embracing Body Confidence This Christmas

Body image concerns can be particularly challenging, especially when they come from family members. One reader reached out to Em Clarkson, expressing their struggle with body confidence after gaining weight since having their second child. The reader’s sister-in-law makes comments that could potentially be taken as insults. How can they stay body confident during the holiday season?

Em emphasizes the importance of language in this situation. The reader mentions that the comments “could be taken as a dig.” Em encourages reframing these comments as a reflection of the sister-in-law’s own insecurities rather than personal attacks. Each remark about your body is merely a mirror reflecting how the other person feels about themselves.

Instead of feeling frustrated or angry, Em suggests having empathy for the sister-in-law. Pity her for the hurt she must be experiencing, which leads her to make these comments. By shifting the focus from anger to sadness, it becomes easier to cope with such situations.

Ultimately, Em Clarkson encourages the reader to celebrate their body and the incredible feat of creating and sustaining life. Feeling good in one’s own skin is a gift not everyone possesses. So, this Christmas, embrace your body confidence and save some room for enjoying all the holiday treats without guilt or shame.

Remember, judgments about your body stem from the other person’s character and their own struggles. Find strength in your own self-acceptance and continue to love and appreciate yourself just as you are.