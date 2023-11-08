Introducing “My Life With The Walter Boys”: A Heartfelt Journey of Loss, Love, and Self-Discovery

Netflix has unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for its upcoming series “My Life With The Walter Boys,” a captivating coming-of-age romance based on the beloved WattPad novel Ali Novak. Starring the talented Nikki Rodriguez from “On My Block,” along with the brilliant Sarah Rafferty from “Suits” and Marc Blucas from “Swagger”, this heartfelt series is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

The storyline revolves around the life of Jackie Howard (played Rodriguez), a courageous fifteen-year-old girl hailing from Manhattan. Tragedy strikes when Jackie loses her entire family in a devastating accident. Bravely embracing a new chapter, she leaves behind her privileged New York existence to settle in rural Colorado with her mother’s best friend, Katherine (portrayed Rafferty), and her husband, George (played Blucas). The couple, managing a household of ten children, becomes Jackie’s guardian.

Amid the chaos of her new countryside home, Jackie remains resolute in her pursuit of attending Princeton University. However, as she adjusts to her new life, her steady resolve faces unforeseen obstacles: her conflicting emotions for the Walter brothers. Alex, the reliable and bookish sibling, captures her heart, but the mysterious and troubled Cole also holds a magnetic allure. As Jackie strives to navigate her relationships and emotions, the tension threatens to derail her dreams. Can she stay true to herself and still find the romance she yearns for?

The stellar cast also includes talented actors Noah LaLonde as Cole, Ashby Gentry as Alex, and Connor Stanhope as Danny, among others. With Melanie Halsall as the creator, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside executive producer Ed Glauser, “My Life With The Walter Boys” promises to be a remarkable television experience. The show is a collaborative effort between iGeneration Studios, known for their work on “The Kissing Booth” film trilogy, and Sony Pictures Television, International Production.

Witness the trailer above, which teases the emotional journey that awaits viewers, and enjoy a glimpse of the series through the first-look images provided below.

