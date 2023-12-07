Teen Love Triangles in “My Life With the Walter Boys”: A Missed Opportunity for Character Development

A tragic accident leaves 15-year-old Jackie Howard orphaned and having to move to a small town in Colorado to live with her mother’s old friend, Katherine Walter, and her large family. Among the Walter boys, Jackie finds herself caught in a love triangle between the brooding bad boy, Cole, and the sensitive musician, Alex. While the premise of “My Life With the Walter Boys” has the potential for an engaging series, it ultimately falls short in delivering well-rounded characters and meaningful storytelling.

Rather than giving the Walter boys distinctive personalities, the show relies on tired tropes. Cole is introduced as the classic bad boy emerging from a pool, while Alex is the sensitive reader. They both vie for Jackie’s attention, with little depth beyond their initial archetypes. The other boys in the family also lack development, being defined solely their individual hobbies.

In a series with a large ensemble, it’s understandable that some characters may receive less attention than others. However, even the main characters, including Jackie, fail to transcend their YA stereotypes. Instead of exploring their true identities, the show revolves around their romantic entanglements, leaving much to be desired in terms of character growth.

With a plethora of successful shows centered around teenage drama and love triangles, “My Life With the Walter Boys” misses the mark. While the bones of a compelling series are there, the lack of character development hinders its potential. In a genre that thrives on nuanced storytelling and relatable characters, this series fails to deliver meaningful depth and falls flat in comparison to its contemporaries.