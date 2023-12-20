Netflix Renews “My Life with the Walter Boys” for a Second Season

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of “My Life with the Walter Boys” for a second season. The young adult series, based on the best-selling Wattpad novel Ali Novak, has quickly become a fan-favorite, topping the streamer’s global English top 10 TV list. Since its premiere on December 7, the show has garnered a staggering 20.4 million views.

Series creator and showrunner, Melanie Halsall, expressed her excitement about the second season, saying, “I am beyond thrilled that ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ has been renewed. We have been overwhelmed the love and support from the audience, and we can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

The story revolves around Jackie Howard, who faces a tragic accident that claims the lives of her parents and sister. Taken in her mother’s best friend, Katherine Walter, Jackie finds herself living with the Walter family, which already consists of ten children. Throughout the series, a love triangle between Jackie and two of the Walter brothers, Cole and Alex, emerges, creating a push-and-pull dynamic fueled their different personalities.

Executive producer Ed Glauser praised the collaborative efforts behind the success of the series, stating, “‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ truly exemplifies the saying ‘It takes a village.’ We are thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey in season two.”

With a soundtrack featuring popular hits from artists like Dua Lipa, Maggie Rogers, Finneas, and Niall Horan, the show not only offers an engaging storyline but also delves into the lives of the ensemble characters.

Fans can catch all episodes of the first season streaming now on Netflix while eagerly awaiting the arrival of season two.