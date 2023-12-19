Netflix’s My Life With The Walter Boys Renewed for Season 2

Netflix’s latest YA hit, My Life With The Walter Boys, has been renewed for a second season after garnering immense popularity within just 10 days of its release. The first season of the series has quickly climbed the charts, amassing over 12 million views in its first week and claiming the top spot on the English-language TV charts. Showrunner Melanie Halsall expressed her delight at the overwhelming response from the audience, describing it as “incredible” and “phenomenal.”

Based on the book of the same name Ali Novak, My Life With The Walter Boys follows the story of Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old girl who moves from New York to rural Colorado after losing her family in a tragic accident. Living with the Walter family, she finds herself caught between her growing feelings for two very different Walter brothers. The events of the first season closely followed the storyline of the book, but the final episode deviated from the ending, setting the stage for an intriguing Season 2.

While details regarding Season 2 are still scarce, both Halsall and lead actress Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie, are excited about the possibilities. Halsall revealed that the writing team will have the opportunity to explore new storylines and expand upon the ensemble of characters introduced in the first season. Rodriguez expressed her hope that Jackie stays true to herself and her goals in the face of challenges.

With Season 1 departing from the original book, Halsall took the opportunity to surprise the audience and create an open-ended conclusion, leaving viewers guessing about what Jackie’s next move will be. As work begins on Season 2, Halsall is confident in paving a new story for all the characters in Silver Falls.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and fans can eagerly await Season 2 to delve deeper into the lives of Jackie and the Walter family.