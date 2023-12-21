YA Shows with Brotherly Love Triangles are All the Rage

The trend of young adult shows featuring love triangles involving brothers seems to be on the rise. Following the success of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” another show, “My Life With the Walter Boys,” has been renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere. The series is based on Ali Novak’s popular Wattpad novel of the same name.

“My Life With the Walter Boys” revolves around the story of Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old girl from Manhattan who experiences a tragic accident that takes the lives of her parents and sister. She is then forced to move to Colorado with her guardian, Dr. Katherine Walter, who was her mother’s best friend. The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, debuted on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Almost immediately, the show gained immense popularity on the streaming platform and social media. Within days of its release, “My Life With the Walter Boys” claimed the top spot on Netflix’s Global English Top 10 TV List and garnered over 20 million views. It also became a top 10 hit in 88 countries around the world.

Produced Sony Pictures Television and iGeneration Studios, known for the “Kissing Booth” trilogy, the series is capturing the hearts of viewers everywhere. Fans who have already binge-watched the first season are eagerly awaiting the next installment.

Netflix wasted no time in announcing the renewal of “My Life With the Walter Boys” for a second season. Just 12 days after its premiere, the streaming giant confirmed the exciting news. While details about the upcoming season are currently scarce, fans can rest assured that more drama and romance will be in store.

The popularity of shows like “My Life With the Walter Boys” highlights the enduring appeal of young adult love triangles. With the success of these series, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more similar shows hitting our screens in the near future.