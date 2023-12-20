Netflix Renews “My Life With the Walter Boys” for Second Season Amidst Mixed Reviews

Netflix has announced the renewal of the young adult drama series “My Life With the Walter Boys” for a highly anticipated second season. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the show has garnered an impressive 20 million views and claimed the top spot on Netflix’s global English top 10 TV list since its debut on December 7th. The series follows the story of a teenager who moves to Colorado to live with her godmother and her 10 children after the death of her parents.

Creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall expressed her excitement over the renewal, stating, “I am beyond thrilled that ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ has been renewed for a second season. We have been overwhelmed the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

Produced iGeneration Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the series stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas. Executive producer Ed Glauser praised the collaboration between the production team, the cast, and Netflix, emphasizing the importance of their collective effort in bringing the story to life.

While the show may have faced criticism from some critics, audiences have shown a more positive response. With a 78 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has resonated with viewers worldwide. Despite the mixed reviews, Netflix remains committed to the success of “My Life With the Walter Boys” and is excited to continue the journey of Jackie and her newfound family in the upcoming second season.

As the popularity of young adult dramas continues to rise, “My Life With the Walter Boys” has proven to be a significant addition to Netflix’s catalog. With its renewal for a second season, fans can look forward to further exploring the world of Silver Falls and the lives of its captivating characters.