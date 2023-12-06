Coming to Netflix: My Life with the Walter Boys

Netflix is set to release a new series called “My Life with the Walter Boys” based on the book Ali Novak. The show follows the story of Jackie Howard, a teenage girl whose life takes a dramatic turn after a devastating tragedy. Forced to leave her old life behind, Jackie finds herself in rural Colorado, living with the Walter family and grappling with unexpected love triangle. The series features a talented cast of actors who bring these characters to life.

Meet the Cast of “My Life with the Walter Boys”

Nikki Rodriguez takes on the role of Jackie Howard, a successful student who must navigate the challenges of loss and love. Rodriguez is a rising star in the acting world, known for her roles in “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Speechless.”

Sarah Rafferty portrays Katherine Walter, Jackie’s new guardian and her mother’s best friend. Rafferty is best known for her role as Donna Roberta Paulsen in the hit series “Suits.”

Marc Blucas brings George Walter to life, the patriarch of the Walter family. Blucas is familiar to viewers from his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Necessary Roughness.”

Noah LaLonde tackles the role of Cole Walter, a troubled brother entangled in a love triangle with Jackie. LaLonde has previously appeared in shows such as “Criminal Minds” and “Asbury Park.”

Ashby Gentry portrays Alex Walter, Cole’s romantic competitor who forms a close friendship with Jackie. Gentry is a newcomer to the industry, with “My Life with the Walter Boys” as one of his first major roles.

Connor Stanhope plays Danny, Cole’s fraternal twin brother. Stanhope is recognized from his appearances in popular shows like “Smallville” and “Supernatural.”

The cast also includes talented actors such as Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, and Lennix James, who bring their own unique talents to the characters of Will, Nathan, and Benny.

Prepare to be captivated the performances of this talented cast when “My Life with the Walter Boys” premieres on Netflix on December 7th. Get ready for a thrilling and heartwarming tale of loss, love, and unexpected bonds that will keep you on the edge of your seat.