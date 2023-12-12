Title: Meet the Talented Cast of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ on Netflix

Summary: Dive into the world of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ on Netflix and get to know the talented cast members bringing this intriguing story to life. From the protagonist Jackie Howard to the members of the Walter family, find out more about the characters and the actors who portray them.

Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Howard:

Portraying the role of Jackie Howard, the 15-year-old protagonist of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys,’ is Nikki Rodriguez. When Jackie’s family tragically passes away, she is forced to leave her Manhattan home and live with the Walter family, becoming entangled in a complicated love triangle.

Noah LaLonde plays Cole Walter:

Noah LaLonde takes on the character of Cole Walter, one of the Walter brothers and a central figure in the love triangle. Cole struggles with his identity after a football injury shatters his dreams of a scholarship. LaLonde, in an interview with Bello, shared that his own experience playing hockey in high school helped him tap into the emotions necessary to portray Cole.

Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter:

Ashby Gentry breathes life into the character of Alex Walter, the other Walter brother involved in the love triangle. Unlike his brother Cole, Alex is depicted as nerdy and shy. Gentry’s previous acting credits include appearances in ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ and ‘Speechless.’

Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine Walter:

Sarah Rafferty portrays Katherine Walter, Jackie’s mother’s best friend, and her new guardian. Rafferty is widely recognized for her role in the hit series ‘Suits,’ where she starred alongside Meghan Markle.

Marc Blucas plays George Walter:

Marc Blucas takes on the role of George Walter, the patriarch of the Walter family. Blucas brings his extensive acting experience, including appearances in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Narcos Mexico,’ to this compelling character.

These are just a few of the talented individuals who make up the cast of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys.’ The series also features remarkable performances from Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Johnny Link as Will Walter, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter, Dean Petriw as Jordan Walter, Lennix James as Benny Walter, and many more.

With its captivating storyline and an ensemble cast of talented actors, ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ is a must-watch series on Netflix. Immerse yourself in the lives of these characters as they navigate love, family, and personal growth.