Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Date Night with Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo recently spent quality time with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, at a luxurious restaurant in Riyadh. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner date, which was captured and shared Rodriguez on her Instagram profile. She expressed her love for Ronaldo with captions such as “My beautiful love” and “My King”.

Ronaldo’s sublime form is evident in the ongoing 2023/24 season of the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star has been in top form, scoring an impressive 10 goals in just seven appearances for Al-Nassr. As a result, he currently leads the Saudi Pro League top scorers’ list a significant margin.

In the upcoming AFC Champions League group stage, Ronaldo will be seen in action for Al-Nassr when they take on Tajik club FC Istiklol. As a highly acclaimed football player, Ronaldo continues to make headlines with his skills and performances on and off the field.

Sources:

– No URLs provided.