If you’re wondering how to watch My Hero Academia Season 4 online, you’ve come to the right place. The fourth season follows the students of U.A. High School as they begin their Hero Work Studies, where they train under professional heroes. Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata are assigned to work with Sir Nighteye, All Might’s former sidekick. They soon find themselves caught up in a battle against the Shie Hassaikai, a Yakuza group led Overhaul, a villain who has developed a quirk-destroying drug.

My Hero Academia Season 4 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. The season follows Izuku Midoriya and his classmates as they begin their Hero Work Studies and face off against the Shie Hassaikai. The season also features the U.A. School Festival and a major battle between the heroes and the Shie Hassaikai.

The main cast of My Hero Academia Season 4 includes Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka, Kenta Miyake as Toshinori Yagi (All Might), Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Iida, Yuuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Aoi Yuuki as Tsuyu Asui, Junichi Suwabe as Shouta Aizawa, and Jiro Saito as Eijiro Kirishima.

To watch My Hero Academia Season 4 on Hulu, you can start a free trial and choose a plan. Hulu offers plans with ads for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a plan without ads for $14.99 per month. Hulu also offers bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as live TV plans with additional channels.

To watch My Hero Academia Season 4 on Crunchyroll, you can subscribe to either the premium or premium+ plan. The premium plan costs $7.99 per month, the premium+ plan costs $9.99 per month, and the ultimate fan plan costs $14.99 per month. Crunchyroll offers benefits such as ad-free streaming, early access to new episodes, and digital manga.

In a world where 80% of the population has superpowers, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero despite being born without a Quirk. He enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and faces intense competition. My Hero Academia Season 4 continues his journey as he faces new challenges and battles.

