TikTok Star Lorenzo Delle Femmine Dies at 40 After Suffering a Heart Attack

Italian TikTok star Lorenzo Delle Femmine, also known as Mister Pella Pazzo, passed away at the age of 40 after experiencing a heart attack. With a massive following of 1.7 million on TikTok, Lorenzo was known for making videos featuring his wife and three children, as well as showcasing his luxurious lifestyle.

The news of Lorenzo’s tragic death was shared his wife, Assunta, on Instagram, who expressed her disbelief and sorrow. Just hours before his passing, Assunta had updated fans about Lorenzo’s health, mentioning that he was not doing well at the time. She assured followers that Lorenzo would reply to their messages within the next couple of days.

According to reports, Lorenzo collapsed while playing with his children at their home in Casalnuovo di Napoli near Naples. He was immediately taken to the hospital but unfortunately, could not be saved. It was revealed that Lorenzo had a history of health issues, including a recent diagnosis of labyrinthitis, an inner ear infection that affects balance.

Celebrity influencer Massimo Cerbone, a friend of Lorenzo’s, paid tribute to him, expressing his sadness and stating that it was too soon for him to die. Fans also shared heartfelt messages on social media platforms, expressing their condolences to Lorenzo’s family and emphasizing the difficulty of this loss, especially for the children.

