Title: Discover the Romantic Drama Anime Series “My Happy Marriage” on Netflix

Summary: Delve into the world of the romantic drama anime series “My Happy Marriage” as it follows the inspiring journey of Miyo Saimori, a young woman in the Taisho era. Despite facing abuse and a seemingly unhappy fate, her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo, a reputedly cold and cruel commander. Find out how their union becomes a chance for genuine love and happiness.

The critically acclaimed anime series “My Happy Marriage,” produced Kinema Citrus, is a must-watch for fans of the romantic drama genre. Directed Takehiro Kubota, with stunning character designs Shoko Yasuda, and captivating storyboards Takao Abo, this series takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through the Taisho era.

The talented voice cast includes Reina Ueda as the resilient Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as the enigmatic Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as the supportive Kaya Saimori, Koutaro Nishiyama as the loyal Koji Tatsuishi, Hiro Shimono as the charismatic Yoshito Godo, and Houko Kuwashima as the wise Yurie.

Experience the magic of "My Happy Marriage Season 1" on Netflix and witness Miyo's transformation from a downtrodden girl to a powerful force with hidden abilities.

