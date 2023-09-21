My Happy Marriage Anime Confirmed for Second Season on Netflix

After a successful first season, it has been announced that the anime series “My Happy Marriage” will be returning for a second season on Netflix. While details are still limited, fans can expect the second season to air sometime in early 2025.

“My Happy Marriage” is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series based on the light novel “Hepburn: Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon” author Akumi Agitogi. The series also has a manga adaptation published in Square Enix’s Gangan Online, with four volumes released so far.

The story revolves around Miyo Saimori, the eldest daughter of the noble Saimori family. Despite being treated as a servant her stepmother and half-sister, she is offered a marriage proposal from the cold Kiyoka Kudou. Going against expectations, Miyo realizes that she is not universally loathed and sees this betrothal as a chance to learn to stop hating herself.

The renewal of “My Happy Marriage” for a second season was announced on the anime’s official Twitter page. The announcement mentioned that the cumulative circulation of the series has exceeded 8 million copies, indicating its popularity among fans.

During its first season, “My Happy Marriage” achieved significant success, spending seven weeks in the top ten rankings and accumulating a total of 29,000,000 hours of viewing time. This highlights the anime’s popularity and the anticipation for its upcoming second season.

While an official release date for the second season on Netflix has not been announced yet, fans should expect a longer wait. Animation production is a time-consuming process, and it is likely that the second season won’t be released until late 2024 or early 2025.

Fans of “My Happy Marriage” can look forward to the continuation of the anime on Netflix, as the second season promises to bring more heartfelt storytelling and character development.

Sources:

– My Happy Marriage anime official Twitter page