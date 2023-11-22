Why don’t my friends like my social media posts?

Are you one of those people who constantly wonder why certain friends never seem to like any of your posts on social media? You can’t help but question whether you’ve done something wrong. Whether it’s a special occasion, a sad time, a visit to a new place, a holiday, a birth, or even a death, these same individuals never comment or show any support.

It’s particularly disheartening when you see these so-called friends actively engaging with other people’s updates, sharing and liking them without any hesitation. As a 51-year-old single woman, this has become a recurring issue for you. Recently, you shared a whole flurry of posts celebrating the birth of your first grandchild, eagerly anticipating the responses. Unfortunately, not even one like came your way.

Naturally, this might lead you to believe that perhaps there’s been a falling out that you’re not aware of. Such thoughts can be deeply upsetting, especially when you’re trying to understand what has happened. However, it’s important to remember that people have different ways of showing support, and not all friendships translate seamlessly onto social media.

One possible explanation could be the social media algorithms at play. These algorithms dictate which posts are shown to whom, making it difficult to determine who has actually seen your updates. It’s quite possible that your friends haven’t come across your pictures or posts amidst the vast sea of content.

On the other hand, jealousy, disinterest, or simply being infrequent social media users might contribute to their lack of engagement. Some friendships thrive in real-life interactions, while others flourish online. It’s crucial to appreciate the ways in which your friends show up for you in person and not take it personally when they don’t respond to every post you make.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that social media is just one aspect of friendships, and not everyone expresses themselves in the same way digitally. Rather than putting too much weight on virtual interactions, focus on nurturing the relationships that matter most to you in the real world.

