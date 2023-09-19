How to Approach a Friend about a Smelly House

A woman recently took to Reddit to seek advice on how to tell her new friend that her house smells strongly of cat pee. The woman explained that she had only recently met her friend, referred to as “D,” in May. However, during her visits to D’s home, she noticed the unpleasant smell of cat urine and the presence of cat fur on most surfaces.

The woman revealed that she had already been to her house twice, and while D had been to her place before, she typically preferred to meet at her own home or elsewhere. Recently, though, D invited her over for dinner, prompting the woman to seek guidance on how to handle the situation.

To avoid hurting her friend’s feelings, the woman used her allergies as an excuse, stating that she couldn’t visit due to her sensitivities. However, the truth was that the strong odor was simply unbearable for her. The woman also mentioned that her friend, who had immigrated from Iran to Canada 15 years ago and had been in the US for 2 years, might not be aware of the issue.

Reddit users were divided in their opinions on how the woman should approach the situation. Some emphasized the importance of honesty and suggested that she kindly inform her friend about the smell, as it might be affecting her ability to make other friends. Others recommended continuing to use allergies as an excuse to spare her friend’s feelings.

This dilemma is not uncommon, as demonstrated a similar story shared in “Dear Abby” last year. The writer complained of their spouse’s 12 cats and the terrible smell in their house, suggesting that the issue of smelly homes is something that needs to be addressed openly and honestly.

In situations like these, it’s crucial to approach the topic sensitively, taking into consideration the other person’s feelings. Honest communication might help find a solution that benefits both parties involved.

Source: Reddit (r/AskWomenOver30), “Dear Abby”