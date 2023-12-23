How to Find a Trustworthy Financial Adviser

Summary: After losing a significant amount of money with her current financial adviser, a woman seeks advice on how to find a new adviser she can trust. She wants to avoid making random selections from the internet and doesn’t know anyone who can provide recommendations. Seeking guidance, she approaches an individual who appears financially stable and seeks a referral. The new adviser she consults with informs her that her portfolio is in disarray and she has been losing more money than most people. Now she is in search of a new financial adviser and wants to know what questions to ask during the selection process.

When it comes to managing your financial portfolio, finding a trustworthy financial adviser is of utmost importance. With so many options available on the internet, it can be overwhelming to select the right person to handle your investments. Here are a few key questions to ask prospective advisers to ensure they will have your best interests at heart:

1. Are you a fiduciary? It is crucial to work with someone who is legally obligated to act in your best interest. A fiduciary adviser will prioritize your financial well-being over their own profits.

2. What is your investment philosophy? Understanding an adviser’s approach can give you insight into whether their strategy aligns with your goals. If you prefer low-risk investments, make sure the adviser isn’t inclined towards high-risk options.

3. Can you provide references from current clients? Speaking with existing clients can give you a sense of the adviser’s track record and how satisfied their clients are with their performance.

4. How are you compensated? Ensure transparency understanding how your adviser gets paid. Fee-only advisers may be a better choice as they have no conflicts of interest.

5. What certifications and licenses do you hold? Look for registered investment advisers (RIA) who are regulated the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state securities authorities. This ensures they meet certain standards and qualifications.

Taking the time to thoroughly vet prospective advisers can save you from future financial losses and headaches. Remember, you are entrusting your hard-earned money to someone, so it’s essential to find a trustworthy and knowledgeable professional who will work in your best interest.