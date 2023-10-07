Addressing Misconceptions: Women in Comedy

There is a prevailing misconception that women are not funny, but Lynne Parker, founder of Funny Women, is determined to dispel this notion. She proudly asserts that women have been proving their comedic prowess for the past two decades. The recent 2023 Funny Women Awards showcased the talent of female comedians, with Kate Cheka taking home the prestigious Stage Award.

Over the years, numerous Funny Women Awards alumni have gone on to achieve great success and recognition in the comedy industry. Names such as Katherine Ryan, Sara Pascoe, Zoe Lyons, Susan Calman, and Sarah Millican have become household names. Other notable performers, writers, and broadcasters include Bridget Christie, Kerry Godliman, London Hughes, Gemma Whelan, Sooz Kempner, Rachel Parris, Jayde Adams, Desiree Burch, and Sindhu Vee.

Addressing the issue of gender parity, Lynne emphasizes its importance. She has personally witnessed the immense talent and creativity displayed thousands of women in comedy over the past two decades. She encourages people to acknowledge and appreciate their contributions, refusing to accept the notion that women are lacking in comedic abilities. The success and impact of these female comedians serve as undeniable proof of their talent.

