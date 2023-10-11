Embracing the Messiness of Breakups and Moving Forward with Acceptance

In the pursuit of finding peace after a breakup, some might be under the impression that they need to achieve complete enlightenment and eliminate all complex and uncomfortable emotions. However, this approach may not be necessary or even realistic.

It’s not uncommon to find ourselves occasionally dwelling on past relationships and questioning our decisions. These moments of pain and doubt become part of who we are, rather than obstacles to conquer and forget. Just like grief, the goal is not to graduate from these feelings, but rather to allow them to change, evolve, and eventually minimize over time.

As you mentioned your experience in this particular relationship being influenced immaturity in your 20s, it is important to recognize that your current desire to fully understand and grow from it is a natural inclination of someone in their 30s. However, it is worth noting that many individuals abandon the notion of meticulously ticking off a personal growth checklist as they enter their 40s. They learn that personal growth is an ongoing process, involving both triumphs and setbacks, and it is simply about consistently doing the work, embracing new emotions, and striving to be better to oneself and others.

While it may be tempting to obsess over the past and question why things happened a certain way, it is crucial to give yourself a break and accept that such thoughts are part of life. Don’t be too hard on yourself when an ex from many years ago reaches out on social media and evokes a range of emotions. It’s natural to get swept up in the drama for a moment or share the experience with friends. However, it is important to recognize that life will continue as usual after such encounters.

In conclusion, embracing the messiness of breakups and accepting the fact that past experiences, doubts, and emotions will always be a part of us allows for personal growth and moving forward with grace. Rather than trying to forcefully let go of every aspect of a breakup, it is more valuable to acknowledge and coexist with these feelings as we navigate through life’s journey.

