December 2023 Netflix Schedule Unveiled

The Netflix December 2023 schedule has been revealed, showcasing the exciting lineup of new TV shows and movies that will be coming to the streaming platform. From highly anticipated releases to beloved classics, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the standout TV shows coming to Netflix is “My Demon” Season 1 Episode 6. This South Korean romantic drama follows the story of Jeong Gu-won, a supernatural being who unexpectedly loses his powers, and Do Do-hee, a wealthy heiress. In a twist of fate, they find themselves joining forces, leading to the blossoming of a romantic relationship.

Fans of “My Demon” can mark their calendars, as Season 1 Episode 6 is set to premiere on December 9, 2023. The episode will be available for streaming on Netflix at the following times:

– 8:30 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

– 10:00 AM, Eastern Time (ET)

– 2:00 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

– 3:00 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

For those in Korea, the episode will air on SBS TV at 10 PM Korean Standard Time.

Viewers have the option to watch “My Demon” Season 1 Episode 6 on either Netflix or SBS TV. Netflix offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, catering to diverse tastes and interests. On the other hand, SBS TV, an Australian public broadcasting network established in 1978, provides culturally diverse and multilingual television services.

“My Demon” Season 1 takes audiences on an intriguing journey, as Jeong Gu-won, played Song Kang, faces an unexpected loss of powers, and Do Do-hee, portrayed Kim Yoo Jung, embraces her demon-like traits as a wealthy heiress. Their lives intertwine when they decide to enter into a contractual marriage, leading to a romance that begins to flourish.

Are you ready to dive into the captivating world of “My Demon” Season 1 Episode 6? Don’t miss out on this exciting chapter in the series, which promises to deliver supernatural twists and heartfelt moments.