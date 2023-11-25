My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date and Time: Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly awaited My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement. If you’re a fan of this romantic Korean drama series, then you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date and time.

Release Date: My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 will be released on December 1, 2023. So, get ready to dive back into the captivating world of Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee.

Release Time on Netflix: For those who prefer streaming on Netflix, you can catch My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 at the following times:

– 8:30 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

– 10:00 AM, Eastern Time (ET)

– 2:00 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

– 3:00 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

Release Time on SBS TV: If you’re in Korea or have access to SBS TV, you can tune in to watch My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 at 10 PM Korean Standard Time.

Where to Watch: Don’t worry about missing out on this exciting episode. Viewers can watch My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 on both Netflix and SBS TV.

About My Demon: My Demon follows the adventures of Jeong Gu-won, a supernatural being with extraordinary powers, and Do Do-hee, the heiress of a prosperous family business. In Season 1, Jeong faces a major twist when he unexpectedly loses his inhuman abilities. To overcome this challenge, he joins forces with Do Do-hee, leading to a captivating storyline filled with romance, drama, and unexpected turns.

FAQ:

Q: What is the official synopsis of My Demon?

A: The official synopsis of My Demon reads: “A demon Jeong Gu-won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with a chaebol heiress Do Do-hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process.”

Q: What is SBS TV?

A: SBS TV (Special Broadcasting Service) is an Australian public broadcasting network that provides culturally diverse and multilingual television and radio services.

Q: Can I watch My Demon on Netflix?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Netflix to watch My Demon and enjoy a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content like Riverdale and The Blacklist.

As the release date of My Demon Season 1 Episode 3 approaches, fans can’t wait to uncover the twists and turns that await Jeong Gu-won and Do Do-hee. Don’t miss out on this captivating and romantically charged Korean drama series.